CDOT warn of upcoming construction for Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation will close and relocate the existing left-turn lanes from Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway to construct a portion of the new on- and off-ramps which will be part of the new Diverging Diamond Interchange.

During this closure, left turns will be relocated north and south of Research Parkway on Powers Boulevard. Vehicles will use the new signaled turnarounds and proceed back onto Powers Boulevard and turn right onto Research Parkway. Business and school access will remain open.

Courtesy of CDOT.

Relocation of the left turn lanes will allow crews to mobilize and pave the new on- and off-ramps and the bridge. The new configuration will go into place on Thursday, November 4. This closure will significantly reduce the construction timeline, reduce noisy night time work and will provide a safer temporary roadway condition.

The new Diverging Diamond Interchange will increase the flow of traffic by allowing free-flowing turns when entering and exiting Powers Boulevard from Research Parkway by eliminating left turns against oncoming traffic and reducing the number of traffic signals. In addition to building the new Diverging Diamond Interchange structure, the project will include new pavement to three miles of Powers Boulevard and add pedestrian/bicycle enhancements to improve access to schools in the area.

The project is in response to the growth in the northeastern area of Colorado Springs along the Powers Boulevard corridor and is part of CDOT’s ongoing effort to improve corridor interchanges.

Speed reductions to 45 MPH on Powers Boulevard and to 35 MPH on Research Parkway will be in place. Motorists should expect delays.

All scheduled closures are weather permitting.

STAY CONNECTED

Website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co-21-research-parkway-interchange-study/construction

Email: powersandresearch@gmail.com

Hotline: 720-507-6255

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: