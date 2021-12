COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced plans to close Vail Pass at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 27, in order to allow crews to perform winter maintanance operations – specifically avalanche mitigation.

The closures will be enforced on eastbound I70 at exit 176 (Vail) and on westbound I70 at exit 195 (Leadville).

⚠️TRAVEL ALERT: Vail Pass/#I70 will be CLOSED at 9am (12/27) for winter maintenance operations. Eastbound will be closed at Exit 176 (Vail) with a CMV closure at Exit 180 (East Vail). Westbound will be closed at Exit 195 (Leadville/CO 91). Updates at https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG. pic.twitter.com/5ro4xLssK4 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 27, 2021

CDOT is warning travelers to expect delays and to plan ahead to avoid this closure.