(COLORADO) — Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to participate in this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, so the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is starting a campaign this August to keep the roads safe in the centennial state.

The Heat Is On campaign enforcement period will be from Aug. 3 to Aug. 15. CDOT says 308 DUI arrests were made during this time last year. Most impaired crashes happen during the evening hours and late at night, per CDOT.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

“We want Coloradans to enjoy summer activities but also remember to never drive impaired. Rally participants have a long ride ahead of them, and everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings at all times on the road.” Colonel Matthew C. Packard Colorado State Patrol Chief

CDOT driving reminders

Plan a sober ride home before heading out.

Make sure rideshare is available for your guests to use if you are hosting a gathering.

Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Even one drink is enough to impair your driving ability.

The Heat Is On campaign is year-round and focused on 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods, according to CDOT. These periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and additional law enforcement or duty on the lookout for impaired drivers.