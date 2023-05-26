(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for what it calls the 100 deadliest days of summer and wants to combat impaired driving by partnering with Uber to provide a safe and sober alternative.

CDOT said in 2022 there were 79 impaired driving fatalities during the months of June, July, and August. This year CDOT hopes to combat impaired driving with a partnership with Uber as part of a $500,000 pledge from Uber towards impaired driving prevention in five states.

The five states were chosen based on information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that had high drunk-driving fatality numbers, one of which was Colorado.

The $10 ride credits are available statewide, valid while supplies last, and can be redeemed using the code “CDOT23” in the Uber app from May 25 at 5 p.m. through May 30 at 11:59 p.m.

“This season is labeled the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer for a reason,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “We see firsthand the life-altering effects that impaired driving can cause and the regret these drivers experience. Make a plan before the celebration begins. These fatalities are entirely preventable, and we urge every motorist and passenger on our roads this summer to take their safety seriously.”

During the summer months, CDOT and law enforcement will have multiple Heat is On DUI enforcement periods and CDOT also started the May Mobilization seat belt enforcement period on May 15, the most extensive seat belt enforcement period of the year.