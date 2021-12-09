CDOT is hosting a career fair Dec. 10

SOUTHEAST COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding a career fair on Friday, Dec. 10, in Pueblo seeking to hire permanent and temporary, full-time and part-time highway maintenance workers.

The fair will be held at CDOT Region 2 Headquarters, 5615 Wills Blvd., Pueblo, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.



A variety of positions are available for hire, including:

CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee

Requires a CDL A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation

Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired)

Must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver’s license

Some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required

Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required)

Positions are available in Lamar, La Junta, Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Fairplay, Bailey, Divide and Cripple Creek.



Permanent positions include full benefits (worth an average of $16,669 per year) and promotional opportunities. CDOT also allows the heavy equipment requirement to be gained by driving a forklift or bus. Certain positions and locations offer a housing stipend. Colorado residency is NOT required for permanent or temporary employees at the time of application. All positions include paid sick leave.



Temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months. Seasonal workers can apply for full-time maintenance positions based on experience gained while in the temporary position.



“At the career fair, candidates can complete an application for both permanent and temporary positions, and possibly be interviewed and receive a conditional employment offer for a temporary position,” said CDOT Human Resources director Kristi Graham-Gitkind. “I encourage people to apply if they’re interested in a transportation career that provides steady pay, good benefits, and a high-level of job satisfaction from providing impactful, meaningful work that serves the traveling public.”

Candidates who cannot attend a fair are encouraged to view the job postings and apply on-line by clicking here.