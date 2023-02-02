(DENVER) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking to expand passenger service for Bustang on I-25 between Fort Collins and Denver, between Colorado Springs and Denver, and I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver.

CDOT is surveying Bustang passengers to help determine the feasibility of the expansion. Passengers are being surveyed to determine if increasing trip frequency would meet anticipated demand. Surveys will be available in English and Spanish when the rider logs onto Bustang’s Wi-Fi, there will be advertisements with a link and QR code posted in Bustang coaches. Those who take the survey will be eligible to receive Visa gift cards as an incentive.

“Since launching in 2015, CDOT’s Bustang Interregional Express bus service has been extremely successful and an asset to travelers and commuters alike,” said CDOT Assistant Director for Transit Planning and Delivery Brian Metzger. “Demand for additional trips has spiked and we are conducting an on-board questionnaire to determine the best expansion options to facilitate the needs of Bustang riders. Feedback is incredibly valuable for this study.”