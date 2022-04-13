PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) honored its fallen employees at a ceremony in Pueblo today.

CDOT’s annual Remembrance Day is held in conjunction with National Work Zone Awareness Week. This year’s theme: work zones are a sign to slow down.

“One of the most dangerous challenges for road workers is staying out of harm’s way while vehicles pass by a work zone,” stated Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Lives are changed forever when these crashes happen, for the victim and for the driver. Stay alert and slow down. Treat these zones like your life depends on it.”









At the ceremony today, CDOT paid homage to the 62 employees who have died in the line of duty since 1929. Transportation leaders say while highway workers are at great risk every day, it is just as critical for drivers to be safe and responsible in work zones. In fact, four out of five work zone fatalities are motorists, not highway workers.

In 2021, there were 12 crashes, resulting in 12 fatalities in Colorado construction and maintenance work zones.