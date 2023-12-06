CDOT displays holiday mugshots to curb drunk driving

(COLORADO) — In an effort to keep the holiday season safe for everyone, law enforcement will increase DUI enforcement on Thursday, Dec. 7, and some holiday mugshots will be displayed around bars in Colorado Springs in an effort to curb drunk driving.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado has seen a 20 percent decrease in traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver in 2023, but the holiday season remains a dangerous time on the roads. According to a survey conducted by Forbes Advisor, nearly 40% of people have seen holiday party-goers drive intoxicated after festivities.

CDOT said to date, 208 people have been killed in crashes involving an impaired driver in Colorado in 2023, about one-third of all traffic deaths in the state. In December 2022, 48 people were killed on Colorado roads, half of those deaths involving an impaired driver.

“When you gather with your friends, family and co-workers this festive season, please make a plan for a sober ride,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). “Everybody deserves to get home to their loved ones. Don’t forget all the reasons you should drive sober – this time of year and always.”

In an effort to draw awareness to the need for a sober ride, CDOT is displaying holiday-themed mugshots at bars throughout Denver and Colorado Springs. CDOT said the campaign is to remind Coloradans that no one is above the law, not even Santa Claus.

CDOT reminds drivers that you’ll get far more than a lump of coal for driving drunk. Penalties for first-time DUI offenders are determined by the court and may vary, but could cost an average of $13,530 and a minimum of 170 hours of their time dealing with the consequences.

In addition to the mugshot campaign, multiple law enforcement agencies will increase DUI patrols for the Holiday Parties DUI enforcement period, which begins Thursday, Dec. 8 and lasts through Dec. 20. CDOT will support Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 71 local law enforcement agencies during this time of heightened enforcement which will increase safety patrols across the state.

“Last year’s holiday enforcement period resulted in 470 DUI arrests. Driving impaired puts others in danger and greatly increases the risk of a fatal crash,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “If you plan to consume alcohol or cannabis at holiday gatherings, make the responsible choice and plan for a safe and sober ride home.”