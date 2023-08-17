(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said El Paso County had 25 fatalities in 2023 the highest in the state, in 2022 of 83 fatalities, 49% were not wearing a seat belt.

To emphasize the importance of wearing a seat belt CDOT will hold a hearse procession in Colorado Springs on Friday, Aug. 18. The procession will travel through downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado College, and Old Colorado City.

CDOT said seatbelt use drastically reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash. According to CDOT, without a seatbelt occupants of the vehicle can be ejected from a car and killed. In the state of Colorado, 50% of the 479 fatalities were not wearing a seat belt, according to CDOT.