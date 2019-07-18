CDOT announces road projects for military installations

The Colorado Department of Transportation announces $128.5 million in road construction projects specifically targeting areas around military installations in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

“It is one of the core functions of, particularly, the interstate system to support our network of national defense.” said Shoshana Lew, the executive director of CDOT.

CDOT laid out four projects:

I-25 from South Academy to Sante Fe Ave. ( U.S. 85): The 7.5-mile stretch will have shoulders widened, medians installed, two bridge replacements, six bridge rehabilitation projects and installation of “intelligent transportation system componenets.” Cost: $84.2 Million

South Academy Blvd.: Widening a mile from Bradley Rd. to South Academy from two to three lanes. Cost: $23 million

State Hwy. 94: Widening for a one mile-long passing lane five miles east of Hwy 24, “Safety Improvements.” Cost: $7.5 Million

Charter Oak Ranch Rd: Complete reconstruction from Sante Fe Ave. to Fort Carson Gate 19, improvements to the Sante Fe Ave. intersection. Cost: $12.6 Million



“These projects I think are important for catch-up but they’re also important for the critical access point we see in this region. We know that the military installations are the critical drivers for the Pikes Peak area,” said Lew.

CDOT has filed a grant request with the Better utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (B.U.I.L.D) Grant from the U.S Government that are used to help fulfill national objectives.

Lew says, she expects they will be awarded the grant, but the projects will go forward either way.

“If we get the funding for those, I do think they’ll be finished in ten years, probably less than that for parts.”

There is no set start date for these projects though, an estimation from a CDOT employee says South Academy project could start in Spring 2020.

“Resources are limited to get it done in a short time frame.” said Norm Steen. “Dollars are large. We’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The projects announced Wednesday are just a piece of the work needed. Military leaders at the various military bases expressed concerns about Highway 115, some sections to Powers Blvd (State Highway 21), and the impact 9,000 homes could have if Banning Lewis Ranch expands as far south as State Highway 94.

“They’re important projects, but it’s certainly not a comprehensive list of all the needs.” said Lew.

In addition to the projects, leaders from the City of Colorado Springs, major military installations, El Paso County, Governor Jared Polis and other organizations to discuss the future needs of the area.

“The purpose of our meeting today was to address some of those challenges, get the decision-makers in the room, start a conversation, don’t make any decisions, but start a conversation today to work through some really challenging issues,” said Steen.