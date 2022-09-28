PUEBLO, Colo. — A recent study by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) showed that Pueblo County has the worst seat belt usage in the state.

The report found that Pueblo had 67.6% seat belt usage, which was the lowest percentage compared to other counties in Colorado. In response, CDOT is partnering with law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals from the Pueblo community to host an event on the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The event will have responders react to the report and offer local perspectives to drivers and passengers. Student-athletes from Pueblo high schools will also be at the event to demonstrate the Colorado State Patrol’s Seat Belt Convincer.