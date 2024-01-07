(PUEBLO COUNTY/CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) said a suspect is dead and another is still on the run, after law enforcement began a vehicle pursuit related to a homicide on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Just before 11 a.m. officers from the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) began pursuing a vehicle occupied by a homicide suspect through Pueblo County, westbound on Highway 50.

The pursuit continued into Cañon City, where the suspect turned northbound before law enforcement from PPD, CCPD, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office chased the vehicle through a field behind a house in the 2800 block of Central Avenue near the intersection of Field Avenue. The was car disabled in the field and the two suspects ran away.

“One suspect was confronted by police and officers reported shots fired. That suspect is deceased,” said CCPD. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead on the investigation into the deceased suspect.

CCPD said the other suspect ran away and is still being searched for. He is described as a Hispanic man, last seen wearing a dark colored, hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A shelter-in-place was ordered and CCPD is asking those in the community to only travel if necessary. CCPD said they are still trying to locate the suspect with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies.

Those living in the area are asked to report any suspicious people and to be extra cautious as the investigation continues.