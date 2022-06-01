CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a woman wanted for three active arrest warrants.

Courtesy of CCPD: Daisy Jane Massey

The suspect identified as Daisy Jane Massey, 19, was last seen the evening of May 28, wearing a black tank-top and blue jeans near Veterans Park, Cañon City.

CCPD advises the public not to approach Massey and to notify CCPD or other local law enforcement authorities if she is found.

Any known information should be reported to CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867). You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.