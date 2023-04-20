FOX21 News Colorado
Courtesy: Canon City Police Department
by: Brett Yager
Posted: Apr 20, 2023 / 12:23 PM MDT
Updated: Apr 20, 2023 / 12:23 PM MDT
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a person of interest related to a theft case.
If you see the person pictured contact Officer Lozano at (719) 276-5600.
