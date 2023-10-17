(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a suspect and vehicle in a theft case.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, CCPD released information on a theft police were investigating. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white or silver SUV with black or gray fender flares. CCPD said the vehicle had a spare tire mount on the back of the SUV but there was no spare tire attached to it.

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

If you have any information that would assist in identifying the suspect, CCPD asks you to contact Officer C. Gary with CCPD.