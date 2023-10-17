(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a suspect and vehicle in a theft case.
On Tuesday, Oct. 17, CCPD released information on a theft police were investigating. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white or silver SUV with black or gray fender flares. CCPD said the vehicle had a spare tire mount on the back of the SUV but there was no spare tire attached to it.
If you have any information that would assist in identifying the suspect, CCPD asks you to contact Officer C. Gary with CCPD.