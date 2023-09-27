(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A fugitive on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) top 100 Most Wanted Sex Offender Fugitive list was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 25.

The CBI said 57-year-old David Mack was recently tracked down by CBI and with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Mack was arrested.

According to CBI, Mack had previously been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child. He was wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender.