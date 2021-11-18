CBI: Woman kidnapped by ‘armed and dangerous’ man; pair could be heading to Mesa County

MONTROSE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is searching for a woman they believe has been kidnapped by an “armed and dangerous” man.

Angela Oneill, 41, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 5:50 p.m. Police think she has been kidnapped by Tre Richardson, 27, and the pair may be heading toward Mesa County, Colorado.

Angela is 5’06”, weighs 130 pounds, and has hair brown hair and eyes. Richardson is 6’04”, weighs 220 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.



The pair might be traveling in a dark blue 2003 Ford Windstar with a silver trim on the bottom and CO license plate CGX-453.

Richardson is described as armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him; instead, contact 911 or call the Montrose Police Department at (970) 249-9110.