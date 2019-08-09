CBI stats show increase in violent crimes, decrease in overall crime in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– In its annual report of crime across state, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation statistics shows an overall decrease in crime in Colorado Springs.

Total reports of “Group A” or more violent offenses decreased over four percent, from an average of 34,815 reports from 2014-2017 to 33,376 in 2018.

Of those reports, 14,811 led to the arrest of an adult and 1,749 led to the arrest of a juvenile. 27.6 percent of cases reached some sort of conclusion by Colorado Springs Police.

Looking at individaul types of crime in that category however, shows increases in higher profile crimes.

Murder: +20.8 percent from an average of 22.5 from 2014-2017 to 32 in 2018

Rape: +26.8 percent from an average of 287.8 reports from 2014-2017 to 365 reports in 2018

Aggravated Assualt: +20.8 percent from an average of 1,343 from 2014-2017 to 1,622 in 2018

Motor Vehicle Thefts: +29.8 percent from an average of 1,972 from 2014-2017 to 2,559 in 2018

Robbery: +22.8 percent from an average of 428.3 from 2014-2017 to 526 in 2018

Burglary/ Breaking & entering: +5.1 from an average of 2,587 to 2014-2017 to 2,720 in 2018

Drug Violation Arrests: -4.13 percent from an average of 725 to 2014-2017 to 585 in 2018

Drug Violation Reports: + 11.8 percent from an average of 1,304 from 2014-2017 to 1,458 in 2018

What the report refers to as “Group B” offenses, or less violent crimes such as curfew, loitering, trespassing or non-violent family offenses, decreased 14 percent.