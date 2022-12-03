(IGNACIO, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alerted the community of a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Sunday morning on Nov. 27.

28-year-old Raeanna “Nikki” Burch-Woodhull was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. in Ignacio, Colorado near the 600 block of Goddard Avenue. CBI says Burch-Woodhull is in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Burch-Woodhull has multiple tattoos of “Luis” on her face and neck. She is 5’04” and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her tribal affiliation is Omaha, according to CBI.

If seen, call 911 or CBI at (970) 210-5941.