UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 7/26/2023 2:25 p.m.

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — According to an Amber Alert sent at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, police are no longer looking for the suspect’s vehicle, a forest green GMC Yukon XL, which according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has been located.

Law enforcement continues to look for the parents and suspects; 39-year-old Ashely Ardolino and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas, along with 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.

Police believe their last known location was in the area of Alameda and Havana Street in Aurora, according to the same Amber Alert.

WEDNESDAY 7/26/2023 12:56 p.m.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent out an Amber Alert for Elsy Ardolino on Wednesday, July 26, who is considered missing/endangered. CBI said she was last seen on Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Gallinas Drive in Pueblo West.

Elsy Ardolino is 2 months old with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple onesie with white swirls. She was apparently taken by her parents, 39-year-old Ashely Ardolino and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas, from a relative’s house, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Ashley Ardolino is described as a white female, 5’04” and 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Luis Novelo-Rojas is 5’01” and 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects may be traveling in a forest green GMC Yukon XL with no license plates and the vehicle may be stolen, according to PCSO. The vehicle also has a tow hitch on the back of it, and a family member believes the couple may be in Denver.

Elsy Ardolino had been living with family members in Pueblo West after her mother made disturbing statements and asked the family to take the baby, per PCSO. On Tuesday, Ardolino’s parents got into an argument with the relatives and took the infant after driving from Denver to see her.

If seen, you are asked to call 911 or the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.