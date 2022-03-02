LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a “Senior Alert” for 82-year-old David George Shier, who was last seen in the area of the Trinidad Walmart on Friday, February 11, at noon.

Shier was on the foot at the time, in the 34000 block of County Road 20.2.

He’s described as white with grey hair and brown eyes, 6′ tall and 165 lbs. He has a “buzz cut” as well as a silver and black mustache and goatee.

CBI reports Shier suffers from a cognitive impairment. If you see him, they ask that you call 911 or the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office at 719-846-2211.