CBI issued an endangered missing alert for a boy from Alamosa

ALAMOSA — For an 8-year-old boy from Alamosa, the Colorado Investigation Bureau issued an endangered missing alert.

Alejandro (Alex) Guadelupe-Manuel was last seen around 7:30 P.M. on September 21. He was walking his dog near 17th Street and State Avenue.

The dog has been located.

He is described as a 3’8″ Hispanic male, weighing 75 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with white, grey and blue stripes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Alamosa Police Department at 719-589-5807.