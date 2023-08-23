(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reported a former Rocky Ford Police officer had been arrested on charges related to incidents that happened while he was an officer at the Rocky Ford Police Department.

CBI said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, law enforcement from the Rocky Ford Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office, and CBI arrested 41-year-old George Ibarra.

According to CBI, Ibarra was arrested on charges related to his time as a police officer including; tampering with evidence, official misconduct, and theft.

CBI said Ibarra was booked into the Bent County Sheriff’s Office, and his booking photo is unavailable at this time.