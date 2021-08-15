CBI Endangered Missing Alert: Epileptic teenage girl last seen in Arvada, phone pinged in downtown Denver

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada Police reported Rylynn Fendley was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Friday getting into a 90s navy blue Ford Econoline style van in the 6400 block of Quail Street. On Sunday, officials said the driver and van were located. Investigators found out the driver gave the girl a ride to a local bus stop.

Missing/Endangered person update: Rylynn Fendly has not been located at this time. The Van and driver have been located. Investigation revealed that the driver gave Rylynn a ride to a local bus stop.

Arvada Police said the last location Fendley’s phone was pinged on Sunday was downtown Denver.

The 16-year-old has epilepsy and other medical conditions that require medication, a Colorado Bureau of Investigation alert said. She is a white female wearing a purple fleece jacket, black leggings, and white shoes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has brownish blue eyes and was carrying a black backpack, police report.

Arvada Police ask anyone with information to call 720-898-6900.