(COLORADO) — On Friday, Dec. 30, the new Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) will be live. MIPA will focus on alerting the public to a missing Indigenous person as laid out in Senate Bill 22-150.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the requirements of MIPA are as follows:

The CBI will be responsible for the issuance of all Alerts at the request of local law enforcement through its existing alerting system.

The criteria include the following: The missing person must have an active entry in Colorado Crime Information Center (CCIC)/National Crime Information Center (NCIC). The person must be Indigenous. (The CBI will accept whatever information can reasonably be provided.) There must be enough information available to believe that the issuance of an alert will aid in the recovery of the missing person. The request for an alert must come from law enforcement.



CBI said, “The legislation also requires a law enforcement agency that receives a report of a missing Indigenous person to notify the CBI within eight hours of a report of a missing adult or within two hours of a report of a missing child.”

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

CBI also noted that if an incident occurs where the missing Indigenous person is a child and the criteria are met a statewide AMBER alert would be issued.

Law enforcement in Colorado will be electronically notified. Others can sign up for the alerts via cdps_cbi_missing@state.co.us. CBI will also coordinate with the Colorado Department of Transportation to “display known vehicle information on the Variable Message Signs across the state, as available.”

“The CBI understands the importance and effectiveness of the various alerts that are in place in Colorado, and we are pleased to have been asked to develop this newest alert in an effort to quickly locate missing indigenous persons and return them safely to their loved ones,” CBI Director John Camper said.

Colorado follows the state of Washington in offering an alert about missing Indigenous individuals for law enforcement throughout the state.