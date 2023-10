(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) said in the evening hours of Sunday, Oct. 8 there was a crash in the area of Highway 85 causing the highway to be closed for several hours.

FPD said on Sunday, at around 6 p.m. officers were called to a crash in the area of Hwy 85 and Alegre Circle. FPD said one vehicle was involved and rolled before coming to a stop. Hwy 85 was closed in both directions while police investigated.

According to FPD, speed is a factor in the crash.