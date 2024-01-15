DENVER (KDVR) — A driver was given a summons after video captured a semi-truck driving past a Colorado school bus that was stopped with its stop sign and flashing lights activated.

The South Routt School District released a video from the incident that happened on Thursday morning.

Video shows the bus stopped with the stop sign out and flashing on Highway 131 near King Mountain at 7:08 a.m. On the opposite side of the road, there is a car with a person apparently waiting for a student to get off the bus.

About 15 seconds after the bus stopped, a semi-truck with “Chips Ahoy” written on the side was seen going past the bus in the snowy passing lane.

Colorado State Patrol said the driver of the truck was identified as a 38-year-old man from Aurora. CSP said he was issued a summons for “failing to stop for a stopped school bus displaying flashing red lights.”