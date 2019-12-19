CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Not so smooth criminal takes off with Christmas gifts

COLORADO SPRINGS— A homeowner had no clue his Christmas gifts had been stolen off his front porch until a neighbor let him know.

“We had a neighbor knock on our door,” Paul Keefer said. “He had a box full of wrapping from a package that had been taken from our porch and saw someone throw it.”

Keefer said he then looked through his surveillance footage which quickly gave him a glimpse of a not so smooth criminal.

“He pulled up in a motorcycle, walked to the front porch, picked up some stuff and ran back to his bike, dropped everything along the way,” Keefer said.

The theft took place on December 12 around 4:00 p.m. near Rockrimmon and Woodmen Road. The video shows the crook trying to get away but his pants kept falling off during his getaway.

“I don’t think he was hoping for that and he got more than he bargained for,” Keefer said.

The alleged thief took off with an Amazon package and a Christmas gift sent to Keefer by his parents.

“Initially I was angry and frustrated, it’s pretty obnoxious,” Keefer said. “After watching the video I thought that guy’s life is not going in the right direction.”

A police report has been filed and Keefer has asked his neighbors and delivery drivers to be on the lookout. The thief has been spotted across several neighborhoods in Colorado Springs as well but has yet to be caught.

Keefer’s message to the not so smooth criminal is, “get a life!”

To learn how to protect your home from holiday crooks, click here.