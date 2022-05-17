COLORADO SPRINGS — A new survey is finding out once and for all which states prefer cats and which prefer dogs.

Turns out, America is split down the middle, figuratively speaking. The website Time2Play surveyed 3,000 Americans to find out where each state stands, and found out exactly 25 states prefer dogs, and 25 prefer cats.

Some notable cat states include Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Whereas dog states include California, New Jersey, Texas, and Montana.

So where does Colorado stand on this issue? You may not be surprised to discover that with our annual days of sunshine and our abundant outdoor activities, Colorado responded as a predominantly dog state.

The survey took responses from 3,045 cat and dog owners on where they lived, whether they owned a cat or a dog, and how often they posted about their pet on social media. Of the respondents who said they posted pet photos online, 56.8% were dog people, and 43.2% were cat people.

Unsurprisingly, millennials were the biggest pet-lovers, according to the survey, and they post about their pets on social media the most, followed by generation Z. Have a look at the full map to see which states are cat states, and which are dog states.