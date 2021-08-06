Catholic Charities of Central Colorado hosts 55 and older job fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–The Catholic Charities of Central Colorado is hosting its second post-COVID-19 job fair for senior adults ages 55 and up.

The fair will be held at the Marian House Kitchen on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

They are inviting individuals to attend the fair to meet with prospective employers, register for various job skills classes, schedule appointments for special career counseling for their needs or get help with their resume.

The employers planning to be in attendance are Service Source, Sodexo D-20 Food Service, Goodwill of Colorado, Apprentice Personnel, Luce Research, Garden of the Gods Resort, Nursing & Therapy Services, McDonald’s Restaurant and Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The center would like it known that while the fair is tailor-made for individuals ages 55 or older, anyone is welcome to attend.