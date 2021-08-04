Catch “Wild Cow Milking” this weekend at “Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ride for the Branch Rodeo returns to the Norris Penrose Event Center on Saturday, August 7.

Spectators get an insiders’ view of the work real ranch cowboys do every day to steward their herds, keep them safe and healthy and deliver them to market. These cowboys work all week on their ranches, sorting and moving cattle, starting colts, doctoring and branding calves and they ride for the legendary brands that still represent the heart of America’s livestock industry today.

Events include Ranch Bronc Riding, Stray Gathering and the fan favorites Wild Cow Milking and Trailer Loading.

Tickets start at just $17 and kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Tickets are available at www.norrispenrose.com. Gates open at 4 p.m., rodeo at 6 p.m., and Dance in the Dirt at 8 p.m.