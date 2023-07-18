DENVER (KDVR) — Smokey, also known as the “Coors Field Cat,” has called the ballpark home for the last 10 years. But as he has aged, Smokey is now looking for a quiet home where he can spend the rest of his days.

The domestic medium hair cat is now up for adoption at the Animal Rescue of the Rockies.

Smokey, who also goes by Blacky, Midnight and of course, the Coors Field Cat, has been cared for by a dedicated team at the stadium who brought him food every day no matter the weather. According to the rescue, Smokey spent the past 10 years exploring the ballpark, chasing mice and napping in the sun.

He has been a staple for fans visiting the ballpark.

After 10 years, Smokey is slowing down, according to the animal rescue group. He is not as active as he once was, and he is starting to have some health problems. So, it is officially time for Smokey to retire from his unofficial post as head of pest control for Coors Field.

Currently, the feline is living with his primary caretaker, but he is looking for a forever home.

Smokey, also known as the Coors Field Cat, is looking for his forever up and is now up for adoption at the Animal Rescue of the Rockies. (Animal Rescue of the Rockies) Smokey, also known as the Coors Field Cat, is looking for his forever up and is now up for adoption at the Animal Rescue of the Rockies. (Animal Rescue of the Rockies)

The rescue said Smokey’s ideal home is quiet and childless, with owners who love cats and have the patience to give him while he settles into his new life. While Smokey would like an indoor home, he would ideally like an outside area where he can watch birds and feel the breeze, just like he did at Coors.

Smokey has not been seen around other cats in an indoor setting, so while he may adjust to living with some new siblings, the rescue said his ideal home allows him plenty of space to be away from other kitties.

Smokey is up to date on his vaccines. He is also neutered and learning how to use the litterbox.

Smokey is FIV+, but the shelter said he can still live a wonderful, long and healthy life with good care.

While his medical needs are minor now, as he ages, his new owners should be prepared to provide any and all veterinary care.

If you are interested in adopting the iconic Coors Field Cat, you can fill out the application on the Animal Rescue of the Rockies website.

Only Colorado homes will be considered, and homes in the Denver metro are preferred.