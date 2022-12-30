Cat Fest Colorado coming to Colorado Springs in 2023!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — What’s better than Cat Fest? TWO cat fests! Cat Fest is coming to Colorado Springs for 2023!

Cat Fest will be in Colorado Springs on Saturday, July 29 at the Colorado Springs Event Center located at 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to Cat Fest Colorado, you can now celebrate all things CAT twice a year – November in Denver and Colorado Springs in the summer!

The event will have dozens of adoptable cats brought in from adoption and foster agencies from around Colorado. Cats will all be screened and up to date with shots ready to find a new home. Guests will also get the chance to compete in a costume contest to win cash prizes among many other activities.

Follow Cat Fest Colorado’s Facebook page or visit its website for more information or to buy tickets.