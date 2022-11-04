(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 is celebrating 35 years of keeping families close with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, and our friends at Cat Country 95.1 are helping us raise awareness.

The Morning Show with Wendy and Bo kicked off the 10th Annual Radiothon Friday, Nov. 4, which runs from 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Wendy LaBree says they continue to host the annual radiothon to encourage people to support this cause and all the families in need.

You can tune in to The Morning Show with Wendy and Bo on weekdays from 5:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on Cat Country’s 95.1 FM.



If you’d like to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, you can call 719-755-4074 or scan the QR code below.