(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is looking for a few good men to help give a voice to boys dealing with abuse or neglect who are making their way through the court system.

CASA is inviting men who are interested in learning more to a “Dudes & Brews” event Thursday, November 9th, at The Carter Payne (320 S. Weber St., Colorado Springs) from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Men who RSVP will get a free drink, as well as free appetizers, while learning what it means to be a CASA volunteer. Existing male CASA volunteers and staff members will be on hand to share their own experiences and answer questions.

Keri Kahn, Communications Manager at CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, said every year there are about 800 kids in the Pikes Peak Region who need a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interests. About half of these children are boys who need a safe and positive male role model in their lives.

According to CASA, boys who have experienced trauma, abuse, or neglect run a high risk of repeating cycles of violence which often runs generationally through families. CASA is looking to recruit more men who can show boys what it looks like to be a safe, respectful, and responsible adult man.

To attend “Dudes & Brews” or another upcoming CASA Volunteer Information Session RSVP on their website above.