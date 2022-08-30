COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s time to saddle up for a good cause, as CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, is going country for its inaugural, Night of Hope event.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Pikes Peak Region is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization, serving El Paso and Teller counties, that “trains and supervises volunteers to represent the best interests of victims of child abuse, neglect, and severe domestic conflict.”

The Night of Hope event will help support families in need in the Pikes Peak Region, while also providing a night of fun, “country-style,” for those who attend.

The 21-and-up event will feature music by Mosquito Pass, Dickey’s BBQ, Josh & John’s dessert, along with an ‘open beer and canned cocktail bar,’ games, live auction(s) and so much more.

Night of Hope, will be held at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame on September 17th starting at 5:30 p.m. To get tickets or to learn more about CASA and their resources, visit their website.