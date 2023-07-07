(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Summer is in full swing and while many kids are enjoying the break from the classroom, for some it means a lack of stability and safety.

Angela Rose, Executive Director for CASA of the Pikes Peak Region said for children in abusive situations, school provides an escape and a safe place to go. Summer also means fewer mandatory reporters watching out for signs of child abuse. Rose said it’s important for all adults to be looking for signs of child abuse and to report it to the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS.

CASA of the Pikes Peak Region trains volunteers to be court advocates for children and the organization is in need of more help. According to CASA, summer is typically a slow volunteer recruitment time, but the need for volunteers never decreases.

CASA volunteers come from all walks of life and training is provided. The next volunteer information session is taking place on July 11, from Noon to 1 p.m. A virtual information session will be held on July 26.