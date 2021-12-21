CASA of the Pikes Peak Region hosts Santa Shop

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today, Tuesday, Dec. 21, was the final day of CASA of the Pikes Peak Region’s Santa Shop.

The organization set up a store-like atmosphere where CASA volunteers can pick out holiday gifts for the children on their CASA cases. While many cases often involve foster children, many are also abused or neglected children with cases opened within the family court system.

Keri Kahn, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region’s communications manager, said, “So the holidays can be especially difficult for these children. And by making sure they have something to open up on Christmas morning, it is something we can do to lift their spirits a little bit.”

CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is also one of the many non-profits along the Pikes Peak Range that FOX21 News has featured during the Indy Give! Campaign during the month of December.

