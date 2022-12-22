DENVER (KDVR) — Casa Bonita will reopen May 2023, according to an announcement Thursday.

The iconic Colorado restaurant has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After 47 years in business along West Colfax, Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy on April 6, 2021. “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced they were going to buy the restaurant days later.

“I saw a thing in the news about what Coloradans want for Christmas,” Parker said in an announcement video. “And besides a new football team and fresh snow, they said they want an opening date for Casa Bonita.”

Stone and Parker were joined by Dana Rodriguez, who was hired as the restaurant’s executive chef in November 2021.