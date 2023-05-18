DENVER (KDVR) — So are the creators of “South Park” in town to open Casa Bonita or what?

Trey Parker and Matt Stone were spotted at the Denver Nuggets game on Thursday night at Ball Arena. The team is facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals.

FOX31’s Dave Althouse snapped a picture when the two were pictured on the big screen — above a label that identified them as “South Park creators & Casa Bonita saviors.”

With less than two weeks left in May, fans may see the famous pair in Denver and wonder: Does this mean Casa Bonita’s planned May reopening is just around the corner?

Casa Bonita has been around since 1974, but it’s been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. Parker and Stone — who grew up in Colorado and featured the restaurant in the Colorado-based “South Park” — famously bought the iconic Lakewood restaurant after its original owners declared bankruptcy in 2021.

It’s been under renovation since and just recently passed its key inspections. Future diners can expect a reworked menu under executive chef Dana Rodriguez.

But questions still remain: When will the restaurant reopen? And what do its new owners have in store for the big event? Could it be a coincidence that Les Claypool, who sings the “South Park” theme with Primus, is in town next week?

Just last year, the “South Park” guys celebrated 25 years of the Comedy Central cartoon with an extravaganza at Red Rocks. It only makes sense that the showmen have a spectacle planned for the return of Casa Bonita.

Fans will just have to wait and see.