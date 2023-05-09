LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — You can add another thing to the list of what Casa Bonita has completed ahead of its highly-anticipated reopening: inspections.

Specifically, the restaurant has passed plumbing, HVAC and electrical inspections, according to the city of Lakewood.

So now, when it does finally reopen, you can enjoy the sopapillas and cliff divers that much more knowing that the restaurant you’re in passed some key inspections.

When will Casa Bonita reopen?

An official opening day has not been announced, but the restaurant’s website still lists May 2023 as the month for its grand reopening.

People are also able to put in event booking requests for the beginning of August through to the end of October, though the website specifies these are “requests” and not “reservations.”

Casa Bonita first opened in 1974 and has since become a Denver metro staple. The restaurant closed its doors in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2021, “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone entered into an agreement to buy the restaurant.

Since then, many changes have been made ahead of Casa Bonita’s planned reopening.