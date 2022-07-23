COLORADO SPRINGS — Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills presents “Cars Under the Stars,” a drive-in-style community movie night that will help fundraise for families in need of essential school supplies starting at 7 p.m.

The free event will feature the Disney Pixar film, Cars 2, displayed on a 48-feet-wide outdoor screen. The drive-in movie will be hosted at the Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills dealership located at 1565 Auto Mall Loop.

School supplies can be donated at the event for the Backpack Bash campaign with COSILoveYou. The Backpack Bash is a city-wide effort that seeks to provide access to all things back-to-school for thousands of families in need around El Paso County. This includes backpacks filled with essential school supplies and additional health services.

Backpacks and school supplies donated at the event will be assembled and provided to families on July 30 and August 6 at COSILoveYou’s distribution sites.

Donation boxes to collect supplies will be located at the dealership now through the movie night event.

“We care about our local families and their children, and wanted to show that commitment in a fun and creative way,” said Mr. Chris Detone, General Manager of Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills. “We are thrilled to have Shield616, the Colorado Springs Police Department, COSILoveYou and Pepsi as partners of our movie night.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos with Randy Gradishar who was the Denver Broncos All-Pro middle linebacker from 1974 to 1983, as well as chances to win a variety of giveaways and prizes.

Partnering sponsor, Pepsi, will provide refreshments with 100% of the funds raised from concessions going to COSILoveYou. Food trucks will be onsite during the event. Guests can enjoy DJ music and interactive activities for kids of all ages prior to the start of the movie.

Requested items primarily include backpacks and basic school supplies such as pencils, markers, notebooks and crayons. Monetary donations will also be accepted. An $11 donation will fill a backpack.

“COSILoveYou is excited to work with such great community partners… to support over 12,000 students going back to school across the Pikes Peak region through the Backpack Bash,” said Mr. Stu Davis, Executive Director of COSILoveYou. “Community members who care about underprivileged families have an easy opportunity to support their neighbors while also enjoying an entertaining night out.”