Carpool apps now legal in Colorado: here are the rules

DENVER (KDVR) — Planning a trip to the mountains and want to carpool? You will soon be able to legally use an app to carpool starting in October.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced a new law that requires carpooling app companies such as Treadshare and Gondola to simply register with the Colorado Department of Transportation to operate legally.

CDOT said that previously, these companies had been subject to the same regulations as “transportation network companies” — such as Uber and Lyft — and would have had to register with the Colorado Department of Revenue and Public Utilities Commission and pay an annual fee of $111,250 to operate.

Carpool app companies must register with CDOT starting Oct. 1.

The law limits a carpool to no more than six passengers, not including the driver, and to no more than one round trip per day, which would have to be no less than 23 miles each way. That minimum distance requirement is waived for carpools to ski areas, an exception that could help workers at ski resorts ride together, CDOT said.

CDOT said carpoolers can band together for any purpose as long as the trip is 23 miles or more each way.

One important thing to know is that Colorado doesn’t regulate these apps, which means there are no background checks or training standards required for carpool drivers, vehicles are not subject to inspection, and insurance verification is not performed.