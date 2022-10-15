(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Coroner’s Halloween Ball will feature a carnival of curiosities, live entertainment and a true crime scary story series with the El Paso County Coroner for a party like no other on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Community Cultural Collective is inviting the public for a night of fun horror and cocktails with the El Paso County Coroner, Leon Kelly, at the Lon Chaney Theater at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

The Coroner’s Halloween Ball will be family-friendly during the daytime and will include activities and giveaways for kids. The event will only be for adults 18 and up at 6 p.m.

Multiple ticketing options are available: