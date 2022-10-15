(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Coroner’s Halloween Ball will feature a carnival of curiosities, live entertainment and a true crime scary story series with the El Paso County Coroner for a party like no other on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Community Cultural Collective is inviting the public for a night of fun horror and cocktails with the El Paso County Coroner, Leon Kelly, at the Lon Chaney Theater at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.
The Coroner’s Halloween Ball will be family-friendly during the daytime and will include activities and giveaways for kids. The event will only be for adults 18 and up at 6 p.m.
Multiple ticketing options are available:
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Free to the public and family-friendly. The community is encouraged to RSVP through the ‘DAYTIME’ ticket selection.
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Cocktails with the Coroner & True Crime Scary Stories
- Tickets are available for a minimum suggested donation of $30 per ticket and are valid for Cocktails with the Coroner only.
- Each ticket includes two drink tickets.
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – General admission and VIP tickets are available for the evening event.
- General Admission tickets are available for a minimum suggested donation of $100 per ticket.
- VIP tickets are available for a minimum suggested donation of $150 per ticket, which will include two drink tickets and two tickets for additional activities throughout the evening.