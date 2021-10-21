Carla Faith sentenced to 6 years in prison

Carla Faith, owner of Play Mountain Place Daycare and the Counterpoint School, appeared in court on January 2, 2020.

News Director note: the son of FOX21’s Digital Executive Producer attended Play Mountain Place Daycare prior to its shutdown.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– After nearly two years since her arrest, Carla Faith, the owner of now shut-down Play Mountain Place Daycare in Colorado Springs, has been sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Her sentencing is as follows:

Attempt to influence peace officer – 6 years (72 MONTHS)

26 counts of child abuse – 10 months per count (260 MONTHS TOTAL)

Operating unlicensed facility – $500 fine

All sentences are to run concurrently as enforced by the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Christina Swauger, one of Faith’s employees, has not been sentenced as she is under quarantine for COVID-19 at this time.

