(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A carjacking with a firearm occurred late Sunday, Nov. 6 near the intersection of Vickers Drive and Rangewood Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said at around 11 p.m. officers were called to a carjacking involving a gun. Officers learned the victims were parked in their vehicle when the suspect approached with a handgun. CSPD reports the suspect demanded items from the victims and demanded they exit the vehicle.

CSPD checked the area for the vehicle but were not able to find the stolen vehicle.