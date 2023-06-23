(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Care and Share Food Bank is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Pueblo Police Department (PPD) to combat food insecurity.

Care and Share said law enforcement officers will have direct, on-site emergency food bags with shelf-stable goods at each one of their regional locations to give to individuals and families.

Schmidt Construction Company and the Rotary Club of Pueblo stepped up to provide funding for the emergency food bags going to local law enforcement.

Courtesy: Care and Share Food Bank

“As a proud member of the Rotary Club of Pueblo and Chief of the Pueblo Police Department, I am proud to partner with Care and Share Food Bank to give our officers nutritious resources they can provide on short notice to help those in our community in need,” said Chief Chris Noeller of the Pueblo Police Department.

Last year, Care and Share launched a partnership with UCHealth and Ute Pass Regional Health Service District. Paramedics have access to emergency food bags they can hand out to patients who may be living off the grid or lack access to needed food resources.

“…CSPD is proud to partner with Care and Share Food Bank to help fight hunger and get families connected with the services they need,” stated Chief Adrian Vasquez of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

People in need of food assistance can visit Care and Share’s website to find local food pantries and distribution sites across southern Colorado.