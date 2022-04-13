COLROADO SPRINGS — The Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado Board of Directors announced today Nathan Springer will be the organization’s new President and CEO effective in July.

Springer brings more than 23 years of executive leadership as a US military commander, most recently as the Garrison Commander of Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

“Nate comes with a high service orientation to the community as the retiring Garrison Commander of Fort Carson,” said Care and Share Food Bank Board Chair Tim Sullivan. “We are confident that his leadership will continue to grow and enhance the mission of Care and Share to fight hunger in Southern Colorado.”

Through a network of 273 partner food pantries and meal programs, Care and Share provides more than 20 million meals at no cost to neighbors in need across 31 counties each year.

“I’ve served military families for the last 24 years on behalf of our country. The opportunity to extend that service to the families of Southern Colorado is humbling,” said Springer. “I am honored to follow the great Lynne Telford at Care and Share, learn from our fantastic staff and volunteers, and give my all to this organization, our partners, and our community. I look forward to fulfilling Care and Share’s mission that no one in Southern Colorado should go hungry.”

Springer received a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from Oklahoma State University. He received his Master of Arts in Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School; Master of Military Arts and Science from Military History at Fort Leavenworth; and Master of Arts in Strategic Studies from War College at Fort Leavenworth.