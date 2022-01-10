Care and Share Food Bank’s CEO Lynne Telford announces retirement

COLORADO SPRINGS. – Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado announced today that after nearly 11 years leading the organization, Chief Executive Officer Lynne Telford plans to retire in 2022.

“What this job has showed me again and again is the power of community. Every time we faced challenges, this community rallied around us. From big needs like those during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire, to our call out for additional truck drivers and volunteers, we have been able to partner with many organizations and community members to serve our community,” said Lynne Telford, chief executive officer.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are intensely grateful for Lynne’s leadership over the last decade at Care and Share. She has tirelessly advocated for neighbors at risk of hunger, more than doubled the size of the organization through significant periods of change while growing the trust and respect of the organization in the community. Lynne’s passion and personal touch have been the trusted face of Care and Share for the last decade. We will miss her and wish her all the best in retirement,” said Tim Sullivan, Board of Directors Chairman.

Care and Share accomplishments during Telford’s tenure include the following:

More than doubling the pounds of food that are being distributed to our neighbors in need to more than 25 million last year.

Strengthening revenue generation to support in increase in food distribution. In the last twelve months, 17,000 people made a gift to support the work of Care and Share.

Creating a Direct Services arm of the organization to serve neighbors that have not been served by traditional methods. Direct Services includes Sunny Side Markets and Mobile Markets.

Adding a third distribution center in the San Luis Valley. This historic addition will greatly increase trucking efficiencies and help get food out faster.

Building a disaster response system in our work that was evident in the Waldo Canyon Fire, Black Forest Fire, federal government shutdown, undrinkable water in Security, and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Establishing an endowment fund that will spin off operating funds each year. The endowment is housed in Care and Share Foundation with its own distinguished Board of Trustees.

The Board of Directors has developed a selection committee and will run an internal and external search to find a replacement. Telford will continue in her role until a new leader is found.

For a full list of the Care and Share Food Bank staff, Board of Directors, and Board of Trustees, click here.