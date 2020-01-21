Care and Share Food Bank puts citizenship and service in action

COLORADO SPRINGS — Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado hosted 160 volunteers in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy.

Colorado Springs community members were joined by hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the country on the national day of service.

“We’re answering Dr. King’s call to serve, and the volunteers who are at the food bank today are making a difference in the lives of neighbors across Southern Colorado,” said Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share Food Bank. “Volunteer service is a powerful tool that builds strong communities. We know that we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them. These wonderful Care and Share volunteers are putting the core American principles of citizenship and service into action.”

The non-profit said they ran out of space to put some people so the ones they were able to put to work helped organize donations, fill food boxes and create bags of food for kids.

This was part of a national day of service for the holiday, answering Dr. King’s call to serve.

Care and Share Food Bank are always looking for volunteers and anyone as young as 6 years old can do so. They ask people to just call ahead to plan things out.